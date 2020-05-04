Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to facilitate return of Indians from abroad from May 7

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:10 IST
Govt to facilitate return of Indians from abroad from May 7

The Union government will facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner. In a statement, the Home Ministry said only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel and it would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships, and the facility will be available on a payment basis.

After their arrival in India, medical examination will be conducted on everyone and they will be subsequently put under quarantine for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional facility, the ministry said. "The government of India will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel would begin from May 7," it said.

The government has prepared the standard operating protocol (SOP), and the Indian embassies and high commissions are preparing a list of distressed citizens, according to the ministry. "This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel," it said.

Medical screening of passengers will be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. During the journey, they will have to follow the protocols, such as the health protocols issued by the Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry, it said. "On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app," the Home Ministry said.

"Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government," it said. COVID-19 tests will be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols, the statement said.

The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation will soon share detailed information about it through their websites, it said. "The state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states," the ministry said.

India banned arrival of international flights beginning March 23. The 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. PTI ACB HMB.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Ten coronavirus cases in Germany's top two divisions: league

The German Football League DFL said Monday there have been 10 positive tests for coronavirus among players and backroom staff across the 36 clubs in the top two divisionsThe DFL, which hopes to restart the season later this month, reported ...

7 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally rises to 169

Seven more people, including six who recently returned from Kolkata, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the number cases in the state to 169, officials said. The new coronavirus disease COVID-19 cases were reported fro...

Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 highest single-day deaths; Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319: Health official.

Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 highest single-day deaths Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319 Health official....

GE Aviation to cut workforce by up to 13,000 jobs, or 25%

General Electric Co said on Monday it was planning to cut the global workforce of its aviation unit this year by as much as 25, or up to 13,000 jobs, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, citing prolonged aircraft reduction sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020