Telangana Congress demands Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of COVID-19 deceased

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:21 IST
Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI): Alleging that the State Government failed to tackle the coronavirus issue effectively, Telangana Congress on Monday demanded that families of all the deceased due to the virus be given Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia. TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy submitted a memorandum covering several issues, including paddy procurement from farmers to the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

"The Chief Ministers (K Chandrasekhar Rao) attitude towards containment of coronavirus is unscientific, illogical and irrational. We have informed the governor the same.

No one in the state is able to understand why this government is conducting fewer tests. Even doctors are saying that under-testing is being done in Telangana.

There are allegations that the number of deaths are also shown less. Congress party demands Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to all the families of the deceased due to COVID-19, Reddy told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

He alleged that even after so many days of lockdown, doctors and other medical staff were not completely supplied Personal Protection Equipment. He also demanded the state government that the present Rs 1500 financial assistance being given to poor people during the lockdown period be increased to Rs 5000.

According to senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhra Reddy, the party leaders will hold a sit out dharna at all party offices across the state to highlight farmers issues. PTI GDK APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

