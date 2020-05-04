Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan discusses progress on antibody drug -- Remdesivir -- with CSIR scientists

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday discussed among other things the progress over Remdesivir -- antibody-drug recently approved by the US-FDA for emergency use to treat COVID-19 patients -- with the heads of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) institutes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:44 IST
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during a discussion with CSIR scientists, experts in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The synthesis of key starting material (KSM) on kilo scale and gram-scale synthesis of Remdesivir has been achieved by the CSIR-IICT (Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) and the technology demonstration to Indian industry is going on. Talking to ANI, Dr Vardhan said: "In this meeting, we discussed CSIR's initiative towards combating the coronavirus including the progress on anti-body Remdesivir. I have urged them to develop enhanced synergy and good quality coordination for quicker and better results."

The Union Minister said that all scientists and institutions should prioritise the requirements of the time and also contribute to finding quick and deployable solutions. "I am happy to see the enthusiasm of CSIR scientists and that the CSIR has made good progress since the last review meeting," he added. For Favipiravir, another promising drug for COVID-19 patients, the CSIR is working with the private sector for clinical trials and launch in India.

It is worth mentioning the CSIR has put in place a coordinated strategy involving all its 38 labs and is working in close coordination with industry and other agencies for the implementation of interventions and technologies at the ground level. Dr Vardhan said the affordability factor of various drugs, vaccines and other diagnostic and therapeutic equipment should also be considered.

CSIR has also already done genome sequencing on the coronavirus. As many as 53 sequences of COVID-19 genomes to the Global Coronavirus Genome Database and Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) have been submitted. CSIR has also chipped in coming out with a quick solution to the shortage of various health devices and PPE kits, which was also appreciated by Dr Vardhan in the meeting. CSIR-NAL has come up with a BiPAP ventilator in a very short span of 35 days and is now awaiting the certification.

The minister also released guidelines for public transport and feeder modes considering social distancing norms developed by the CSIR-CRRI (Central Road Research Institute). He praised the efforts, saying: "Post-COVID-19, a new normal will develop in the society, setting new standards to live in a better way, in a scientific way, which will eventually become good health norms."

The meeting was attended by among others DG CSIR Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director CSIR-IGIB Dr Anurag Agarwal, Director CRRI Dr Satish Chandra, Director CSIR-III-M Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Director CSIR-IIP (Indian Institute of Petroleum) Dr Anjan Ray, and Director NAL Jitendra J Jadhav. (ANI)

