Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan appeals to people, NGOs to donate blood

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:59 IST
Harsh Vardhan appeals to people, NGOs to donate blood

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Union Heath minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday appealed to voluntary organisations, NGOs and people at large to donate blood so that there is ample stocks to meet any eventuality in the country. Urging people to follow lockdown 3.0 by observing physical distancing, Vardhan said India at present has ample number of COVID-19-dedicated hospitals, Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) and ventilators.

He also asked the Red Cross to keep sufficient blood stock for transfusion by promoting blood donation and providing facilities of pick up and drop to donors.    "Blood donation saves lives, let us raise awareness for blood donation and ensure that the needy have timely and affordable access to safe and quality blood. "Let us all donate blood, be there for someone else," said Vardhan at a blood donation camp organised at Indian Red Cross Society building. The Union minister said a healthy person can donate blood every three months till the age of 65. That is four times an year one can go for blood donation and stay healthy, he said.  Elaborating on how blood donation brings several benefits to the human body, Vardhan said it prevents heart attack, controls Blood Pressure, the cholesterol level in the blood goes down and the obesity is checked among others.

He urged people to donate blood at least once in a year, on their birthday or marriage anniversary, to make the occasion special for not only themselves but for the people who need blood.    He said he receives several appeals and complaints through Twitter and other social media platforms from terminally-ill patients who require regular blood transfusion to stay healthy. "It is our duty to meet their requirements at all times and keep the regular flow of fresh blood in blood banks," he said.

The Union minister also asked the Indian Red Cross Society to send mobile blood collection vans to the premises of regular blood donors to facilitate them to come forward for blood donation during the COVID-19 crisis.  Vardhan said he had also written to State health ministers to promote blood donation and had also conducted a video conference in this regard. "During the difficult times of COVID-19, we are able to manage the critical supply of blood to the needy patients," he said.

Vardhan said he called the meeting of Red Cross officials to mobilise blood donation and extended help by arranging 30,000 passes for Red Cross Society workers and their vehicles engaged in promoting blood donation. He further informed that he himself had donated blood over 100 times in his life. He said, "Indian Red Cross Society is an voluntary humanitarian organization having a network of over 1100 branches throughout the country, providing relief in times of disasters/emergencies and promotes health and care of the vulnerable people and communities." Vardhan said India imposed the lockdown at the right time to stop the spread of the virus. He urged everyone to follow lockdown 3.0 in letter and spirit and observe physical distancing as a social vaccine.

He said right now India has ample number of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators and medicines.  "We are at the better footing as compared to rest of the world. I really value Indian Red Cross fraternity having given a great contribution in our fight against COVID-19 too where they have provided equipments, sanitizers, food, PPE kits and N95 masks etc. to several hospitals in India," he said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish cup rivals want fans at the final

The Spanish Cup finalists Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao said on Monday that they had asked the Spanish football federation RFEF to ensure the final was played with fans in the ground. The clubs said in a joint press release that they ha...

Two doctors of private nursing home contract COVID-19

Two doctors of a private nursing home here treating non-coronavirus patients were on Monday found to have contracted COVID-19, an official said. Taking the matter seriously, the district administration decided to temporary close down the nu...

Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general

Nigeria has received more than 311 million of funds stolen from the country by former military ruler General Sani Abacha from the United States and Jersey, a statement from the African countrys attorney general said on Monday.The United Sta...

Nigeria government to evacuate over 700 citizens from the U.S

Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has said that evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the U.S. due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is to begin on May 10, according to a news report by GhanaWeb.Consulate-General has disclosed this in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020