Police patrol party attacked while enforcing curfew during lockdown

A police patrol party was attacked by a group of people while enforcing curfew as part of coronavirus-induced lockdown injuring an officer in Sonitpur district, police said on Monday. The incident happened in Tezpur-Kundurabari area under Bebejia police outpost on Sunday night.

A police patrolling team led by Officer-In-Charge of the police outpost Sarat Das after noticing a group of ten men sitting together near a shop questioned them for violating the curfew. The group members, who were in an inebriated condition, attacked the policemen seriously injuring the OC.

The vehicle used by the patrol party was also damaged in the attack, they said. On receiving information, additional force from Headquarters rushed to the spot.

Police later carried a search operation in the area and arrested three persons involved in the attack. Additional Superintendent of Police HQ Numal Mahatta said a case under various sections of the IPC has been registered at Tezpur police station in this connection. PTI CORR ESB SNS SNS