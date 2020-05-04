Left Menu
CPI(M) writes to opposition leaders to form joint economic roadmap for post-COVID-19 India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:35 IST
The CPI(M) has written to Opposition leaders to join the party in forming a comprehensive economic roadmap for a post-COVID-19 India. In the letter, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the Left party has prepared an economic roadmap to tackle the issues emerging out of the pandemic and urged the other parties to give their views on it. "I am forwarding this roadmap, which has been formally sent to the President and the Prime Minister, for your consideration and any proposals that you may have. I request you to also share any ideas that you may have for any sort of a joint move on these proposals. The CPI(M) is ready to host a video consultation on our server, if you agree. The details, date and time can be fixed subsequently," the letter stated. The document has been sent to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin and T R Balu, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI general secretary D Raja among others

The CPI(M) has suggested that as an immediate measure, the central government must make available to every non income tax paying household Rs 7,500 per month for a period of three months, and to every individual 10 kg of free foodgrains per month for a period of six months

It has urged the centre to pay its GST dues to the states and also to double the states' borrowing limits as immediate measures. It has also suggested mid-term and long-term methods which include facilitating return of migarants, recoveries of MSMEs and hike in public investments.

