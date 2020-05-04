Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland in green zone: Chief Secretary

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:39 IST
Nagaland in green zone: Chief Secretary

Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Monday said the whole state was in the green zone and as per revised guidelines taxis and auto-rickshaws are allowed to ply. Taxis and auto-rickshaws have been permitted to ply with the condition that they carry not more than two and one passengers respectively, while both the driver and passengers should wear masks, he told reporters here.

The whole state of Nagaland falls under green zone as per the criteria laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he said, adding there will not be quarantining of persons entering a district or town or village from within anywhere in Nagaland. Nagaland has so far not reported any COVID-19 case.

The consolidated revised guidelines for the lockdown has allowed inter-district movement of stranded persons in distress, but in a regulated manner for a specific period for which separate guidelines will be issued soon, he said. The guidelines, however, said that inter-district movement of commercial passenger vehicles shall remain barred except vehicles carrying essential goods.

The chief secretary said that as a matter of abundant caution, sealing of inter-state borders will continue in toto in the 14 border administrative sub-divisions and subordinate administrative circles spread over seven districts of the state. On the issue of bringing back people of Nagaland stranded in other parts of the country, Toy said nothing has been finalized while the financial support extended to such persons is only a one time grant.

He, however, said that migrant workers willing to go to their respective states will be allowed. He said if the respective states are willing to receive their people, the government will work out measures, including the railways to send them. The Health and Family Welfare department is already issuing health certificates to hundreds of migrant workers wanting to leave the state, he said.

On the reports of villages restricting entry of their people coming from other districts, Toy affirmed that action would be initiated against any such defaulters. On the COVID-19 cess on petroleum products, he said it has named proving the extent of transparency the government is maintaining.

"We could have named it any other tax but we have intentionally called it COVID-19 cess because it will be specifically used in the fight against the virus," he said, adding that it will be discontinued once the pandemic is defeated. He, said that despite appeals from various civil society organizations and political parties, besides the criticisms in the social media groups, there will be no rollback of the COVID-19 cess.

"If the people dont want COVID-19 cess on petroleum products, we can still give it other name and continue to impose it. It is the prerogative of the government to impose cess and there will be no rollback," said Toy. He also said that the government is also considering the plight of drug uses and also the HIV/AIDS patients needing ARV and other related support.

The chief secretary appealed to the general public to continue to strictly maintain social distancing and wearing of face masks. The state will open up in a calibrated manner in the days to come, he said, adding that the services that have been relaxed and restricted by the Central government will be implemented in the state.

On the issue of the Dimapur patient, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati, Assam on April 12 last and now has been cured, being restricted to return home, Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, Menukhol John said there is no such restrictions and he is free to return. Principal Secretary (Home), Abhijit Sinha giving details of the overall law and order during the last 40 days of COVID-19 lockdown, said an amount of Rs 1,18,700 has been collected as penalties from 995 people for violating the lockdown norms.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: Gram pradhans to keep watch on people coming from outside

Gram pradhans in Uttarakhand have been assigned the task of keeping a watch on people who have returned from outside the state and ensure they are quarantined for the mandatory 14 days as a COVID-19 precautionary measure if not done already...

Liquor makers pitch for crowd management, online sales as boozers swarm shops

Alcohol makers pitched for allowing online sales of spirits and crowd management at liquor shops as stores at several places in the country were ordered to put up the shutters on Monday with thousands of anxious tipplers breaking social dis...

World will need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi

The coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality and humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at a vid...

Govt to facilitate return of Indians from abroad from May 7, to charge fare

Plans to bring back Indians stranded abroad due the coronavirus pandemic have been chalked out by the government and the process will begin from May 7 in a phased manner, the Home Ministry said on Monday, adding it will be a paid service. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020