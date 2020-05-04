COVID-19: 8 of 9 Nashik district cases reported from Malegaon

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases, eight of which were from Malegaon area, health officials said. The number of COVID-19 patients in Nashik now stands at 371, of which a dominant 331 are from Malegaon, currently one of the hotspots in the state.

The number of active cases in the district is 334 as 12 people have died of the infection and 25 discharged after recovery. Meanwhile, on the first day of easing of lockdown restrictions in non-containment areas, wine shops that opened in Nashik on Monday were soon shut by an order of Collector Suraj Mandhare due to huge crowds and serpentine queues, forcing police to resort to mild baton charge in some places.

Several parts of the district, including areas under Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations have been declared as red zones due to high number of coronavirus cases..