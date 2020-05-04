Left Menu
C'garh COVID-19 cases go up to 58

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:01 IST
A 24-year-old man from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur became the 58th person in the state on Monday to test positive for novel coronavirus, a Health official said. The samples of the man tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here this evening, he said.

The man is being admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the AIIMS where 21 active cases, including 17 migrant labourers and a nursing officer of the institute, are being treated, he added. The COVID-19 count in the state now stands at 58 though the number of active cases is 22. 36 people have been discharged after recovery.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 58; New cases 1, number of deaths 0, number of the discharged 36, active cases 22, people tested so far 20,761. PTI TKP NSK NSK

