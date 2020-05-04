Left Menu
Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in Shamli, 3 held

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:21 IST
Three persons were arrested after over 1 kg of drugs worth Rs 1 crore was seized in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck near Kandhla town and found the drugs. Three suspected interstate drug smugglers were arrested, while another is on the run, Circle Officer Pradeep Singh told PTI.

The narcotic is valued at Rs 1 crore in the international market, the officer said. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh added. PTI CORR HMB

