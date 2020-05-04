Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt will bear rail fare for migrant workers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:32 IST
Raj govt will bear rail fare for migrant workers

The Rajasthan government will bear the cost of rail fares for migrant workers returning from the state to their homes in different parts of the country besides not charging any money to drop them by buses within the boundaries of the state.  Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, while addressing a video conference with officials, said the state government will bear the cost of return of the migrant workers who were stranded in Rajasthan due to the lockdown and want to go back to their homes in different states. He said the state government will ensure that the workers stranded in this hour of crisis do not have to pay the travel fare themselves to go home. The state government will pay the rail fare, he said. At the same time, the Rajasthan government will also make arrangements to transport those going by road to the border of Rajasthan without charging any fare, Gehlot said.

He directed officials to ensure compliance of fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the inter-state transport of migrant workers.  The Chief Minister said to prevent infection, migrants and workers from other states would necessarily have to live in quarantine. Gehlot directed that strict action should be taken against private hospitals which are not fulfilling their moral obligation of treating patients during the health crisis. District Collectors should take strict action against complaints against such private hospitals, he said. The CM asked the officials to ensure strict compliance of Lockdown 3.0.  Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayati Raj Minister Sachin Pilot on the other hand demanded that the Centre bear the full fares of the migrant workers returning to their homes after staying away for 40 days under the lockdown.  He said when people from abroad can be brought to the country in chartered planes, then migrant workers can also be sent back to their homes without charging them for the fares.

Pilot also thanked Congress President Sonia Gandhi for taking the decision that the Congress party will bear the travel expenses of the migrant workers if the central government cannot..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs police to facilitate son's meeting with mother confined in house by step-children

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to facilitate a mans meeting with his mother, allegedly detained in her house by her step-children. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video li...

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi riots

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this yearSharmas body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a ...

Liquor, cigarette shops, offices open in Arunachal as third phase of lockdown begins with relaxations

A number of shops apart from those selling essentital commodities opened along with offices in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, as the country entered the third phase of the lockdown with more relaxations. Liquor shops, pan and cigarette stalls...

Syria's Assad warns of 'catastrophe' if coronavirus cases spike

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warned on Monday that the country could face a real catastrophe if coronavirus cases spike and overwhelm health services.The current low level of infections did not mean Syria had gone out of the circle of d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020