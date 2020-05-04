Rajasthan govt working to issue passes to those stranded in Delhi

The Rajasthan government is constantly working to ensure that migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and stranded residents reach their homes amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Monday. E-passes will be issued by the authorities to those who have registered online to enter Rajasthan in their personal vehicles, they said. Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dheeraj Shrivastava said as per the online registration data provided by the Rajasthan government, 21,456 migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others from the state are stranded in Delhi, of which 6,900 have got their own vehicles registered to leave for their homes. He said data has been provided to the Delhi government to issue e-passes to those who want to come to Rajasthan in their own vehicles. Passes will be issued only after screening, the official added

Public transport will be made available for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other people stranded in Rajasthan who do not have access to their own vehicles for their destinations in Delhi, he said.