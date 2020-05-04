Left Menu
Easing restrictions necessary to bring economy back on track: Chandigarh admin

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:00 IST
Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday said that it was necessary to ease lockdown restrictions in the Union territory to bring the economy back on track and give relief to daily wagers. Shops in the internal sector of Chandigarh's non-containment zones opened on Monday from 10 am to 6 pm according to the odd-even formula. However, bars, sweet shops and restaurants have not been allowed to open yet.

The administration lifted the curfew from May 3 midnight but has imposed a lockdown till May 17 in the city. "After 41 days of the lockdown, it was necessary to ease out restrictions for bringing the economy on track and also for giving relief to daily (wage) earners. Hence, as per guidelines of home ministry, the Chandigarh administration provided certain exemptions in the lockout,” said Badnore in a statement here.

He appealed to the residents of the UT to strictly follow the directions of the administration relating to social distancing. While thanking the citizens of Chandigarh for the positive compliance during the curfew period, he sought their cooperation for curbing the spread of the virus. The administration has allowed opening of all government offices under strict social distancing norms. However, the office timings have been changed to 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. This is necessary to reduce the concentration of employees travelling to different offices of Punjab, Haryana and the central government at the same time, he said.

However, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am, as per the order. UT adviser Manoj Parida said all efforts are being made to ensure that the relaxations being given are not misused.  “All the field staff are taking care to ensure social distancing at public places," he said. Chandigarh has reported a total of 102 coronavirus cases so far. PTI CHS VSD RHL

