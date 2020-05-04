COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi govt offices open after 40 days

Delhi government offices, including those of the transport, tourism and excise departments and the sub-registrar, opened on Monday after over 40 days as authorities implemented the latest lockdown relaxations permitted by the Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, several employees could not reach their offices due to unavailability of public transport and neighbouring cities sealing their borders with the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were those among the cabinet members who went to the Delhi Secretariat. The secretariat building houses offices of several ministers and top bureaucrats. An official said the chief minister held the first Cabinet meeting in the Delhi Secretariat on Monday after government offices were allowed to open after over 40 days.

According to the decision, government offices engaged in non-essential services were allowed to open with 33 per cent staff after 40 days. Also, private offices opened with the same strength of staff. Umesh Batra, general secretary of the Delhi Goverment Employees Welfare Association, said that all state-run offices opened on Monday, but several employees could not come due to restrictions on Delhi’s borders.

In sub-registrar offices in West Delhi, there was no registration of properties while there was also not much activity at offices of the Motor Licensing Officers (MLOs) and other department offices. "Several government employees could not attend their offices due to restrictions. Those having their own vehicles attended offices, but those who don't have vehicles faced difficulties in wake of suspension of public transport," Batra said.

There are around two lakh employees of the Delhi government..