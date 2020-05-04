Over 2,500 people detained in Delhi for violation lockdown

Over 90 cases were registered and 2,509 people detained in Delhi on Monday for violating the lockdown, police said here. According to the data shared by the police, 94 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm

A total of 2,509 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 195 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, it stated. A total of 588 movement passes have been issued, the police said. Forty cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added. Since March 24, a total of 1,40,406 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.