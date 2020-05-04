Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two branches of pvt school sealed in Delhi over violation of fee norms during COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:19 IST
Two branches of pvt school sealed in Delhi over violation of fee norms during COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi government on Monday ordered the sealing of two branches of a private school in the national capital over violation of fee norms during the COVID-19 lockdown and lodging of an FIR against the management or operating heads of the schools. Following the directive, two branches of Apeejay School -- in Sheikh Sarai's Panchsheel Park and Saket -- were sealed on Monday.

The school principals, however, denied the charge saying they were on the right side of the law. According to officials of Directorate of Education (DoE), the schools were issued show cause notice after it came to light that they have increased the fee illegally without taking cognisance of the prevailing situation in view of the announcement of lockdown by the central government.

"The Delhi government has permitted to lodge an FIR and seal school buildings for such inhuman act beng committed by school managements in prevailing situation of such social emergency," a DoE official said. "Flouting the instructions, the schools have hiked the fees despite the enforcement of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 regulations, 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19 and also without compliance of the mandatory provisions of Delhi Education Act, 1973," he added.

Responding to the allegations, the Apeejay school management said, "We are on the right side of the law and interests of our students are paramount". Principal of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, said, "Regarding fee, all actions of our school are in conformity with communications received from the Directorate of Education. We have all requisite approvals from DOE to charge AY 2019-20 fee. We have certainly not forced or harassed our parents to pay the fee. In fact, we held out a helping hand to those in need, with scholarships. Almost 100 pc parents of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park have paid the AY 2019-20 fee, voluntarily and majority have also paid the present monthly tuition fee".

According to the Principal of the Saket branch, "Almost all parents are with us and understand the situation. Only a handful of parents have been complaining, motivated by vested interests. Unfortunately, the current Force Majeure situation has again promoted them to agitate on the fee issue"..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Russia's ventilators: plentiful, but often old and sometimes broken

As new cases of the coronavirus accelerate in Russia, by one measure it is relatively well placed to cope with the pandemic.Russia has around 27 ventilators per 100,000 citizens, according to the government, considerably more than the 18.8 ...

New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan

Freed from the constraints of life as full-time royals and enmeshed in a feud with Britains tabloid press Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to tell their story in a book penned by sympathetic journalists. Harper Collins UK announced M...

Brazil's Defense Ministry says committed to democracy, rejects pro-coup protests

Brazils Defense Ministry issued a relatively rare statement on Monday, saying the armed forces are dedicated to their constitutional mission and democracy and that violence against members of the press is not acceptable.On Sunday, President...

Odisha allows passenger bus service in Green zone

The Odisha government on Monday partially modified its earlier order and allowed plying of buses on both intra-district and inter-district routes in the green zone with restrictions, an official notification said. The notification issued by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020