Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha imposes restriction on movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:28 IST
Odisha imposes restriction on movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am

The Odisha government on Monday imposed restriction on the movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am, official sources said. Though the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar- Cuttack, did not imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of CrPC, it said: "As per lockdown condition in all zones...

movement out of house is not permitted from 7 pm to 7 am except for essential purpose like medical emergency". All are requested to stay home during this time. All emergency workers and goods movement are exempted from this," the Commissionerate of Police said in its twitter handle.

The police personnel in the state capital and also in Cuttack, a green zone, used public address system to announce about the new restriction imposed from 7 pm to 7 am. Meanwhile, in a notification, Jagatsinghpur district collector S K Mohapatra said: "..there are sufficient grounds for proceeding under section 144 CrPC and that immediate prevention of spread of COVID-19 is desirable and the situation if not checked immediately may lead to undesirable consequence.

"Hence I do herby issue prohibitory orders (curfew) u/s 144 CrPC restricting the movement of individuals, for all non essential activities between 7 pm to 7 am throughout the district of Jagatsinghpur." He, however, said that the restriction will not restrict activities in industrial activities. Jagatsinghpur district continues to remain as a green zone and has so far not reported any COVID-19 case. A report from Dhenkanal and Balasore district also informed that the district administration there also imposed restriction on the movement of people from 7 pm to 7 am.

The state government in its advisory has also told the district administration that movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am. Collector and District Magistrate/ Commissioner of Police/ Municipal Commissioner shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders under (curfew) under section 144 of CrPC for the purpose and ensure compliance..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Russia's ventilators: plentiful, but often old and sometimes broken

As new cases of the coronavirus accelerate in Russia, by one measure it is relatively well placed to cope with the pandemic.Russia has around 27 ventilators per 100,000 citizens, according to the government, considerably more than the 18.8 ...

New book aims to portray 'real' Prince Harry and Meghan

Freed from the constraints of life as full-time royals and enmeshed in a feud with Britains tabloid press Prince Harry and his wife Meghan plan to tell their story in a book penned by sympathetic journalists. Harper Collins UK announced M...

Brazil's Defense Ministry says committed to democracy, rejects pro-coup protests

Brazils Defense Ministry issued a relatively rare statement on Monday, saying the armed forces are dedicated to their constitutional mission and democracy and that violence against members of the press is not acceptable.On Sunday, President...

Odisha allows passenger bus service in Green zone

The Odisha government on Monday partially modified its earlier order and allowed plying of buses on both intra-district and inter-district routes in the green zone with restrictions, an official notification said. The notification issued by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020