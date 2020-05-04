Left Menu
Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor bottle MRP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:52 IST
Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on maximum retail price, sources said Monday. The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, but there will be a steep rise in the prices of retails liquor bottle.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said. In a late night notification, the Finance Department of the Delhi government said, "70 per cent of the maximum retail price (will be levied) on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption..." For instance, a liquor bottle with a maximum retail price of Rs 1,000 earlier, will now cost Rs 1,700 in the city. The decision comes on the first day of easing of certain restrictions under the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

The government has allowed 150 State-run liquor shops outside the coronavirus containment zones in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all relaxations in the areas where people violate social-distancing and other health norms will be withdrawn.

The chief minister's stern message came amid reports of people flouting social-distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas of the city after authorities allowed all activities permitted by the Central government under lockdown 3.0..

