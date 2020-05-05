Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:49 IST
Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar and Jind districts. At Yamunanagar, as police tried to disperse a big gathering of migrants, a few among them allegedly pelted stones at the cops, police said. However, no injuries were reported.

Police said they received information that migrant labourers in the Jouria area of Yamunanagar had come out in large numbers violating social distancing and lockdown norms. When police reached there, a few migrants started throwing stones at them. Many factories where the migrants worked are located in the area near which the workers have been putting up during the lockdown.

Police dispersed them and asked them to go back to the places where they were staying. The situation in the area was brought under control. Some migrant workers claimed they were not paid wages by their employers and wanted to go back to their homes, mostly in U.P. and Bihar.

There were reports that migrants in large numbers came out on the roads in Jind after which police had to persuade them to stay wherever they were, telling them that the government was making arrangements to send them back home. Chief Minister M L Khattar had on Sunday said the migrant labourers, who are stranded in the state due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, would be sent back to their homes in a safe and systematic manner at the earliest.

The Haryana government has also launched a web portal where migrant workers in the state who want to return to their native places can register.    The state government on Monday said they have made elaborate arrangements to send migrant workers/labourers of Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh to their home states free of cost by special Shramik trains from different stations in Haryana in a safe and systematic manner.     As the number of migrant labourers from the other states is few in Haryana, therefore their return will be ensured through special trains running from New Delhi, an official statement said. Apart from this, elaborate arrangements are being made to send agricultural labourers of bordering states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to their homes in buses.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Vijai Vardhan has appealed to the migrant labourers to stay where they are staying at present and follow social distancing norms. Elaborate arrangements are being made by the State Government to send them to their home states. The Haryana government has also designated various nodal officers to coordinate with other states for the same, he informed. Officials said that all such migrant labourers willing to travel back to their homes would have to mandatorily get themselves registered on the web portal. Secretary, Home Department, T.L. Satyaprakash has been designated by the State Government as State Nodal Officer for coordination with various state governments. A team comprising of ADGP (CID),  Anil Kumar Rao, Director, State Transport Haryana, Virender Kumar Dahiya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Law & Order, Rakesh Arya will monitor transport arrangements and coordinate with nodal officers of Indian Railways and Transport Department for sending migrants to their home states..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defenses thwart missile attack in Aleppo -state media

Syrian air defenses thwarted an aerial missile attack in the skies of the northern city of Aleppo, state media said on Monday.It gave no further details of the latest attack inside Syria in the last few weeks, which Syria has blamed on Isra...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

The dollar rose on risk aversion and global stock markets fell on Monday as U.S.-Chinese bickering over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak sparked fear of a new trade war, but Wall Street rebounded as the lifting of lockdowns in some U....

Colts decline Hooker's 2021 option

The Indianapolis Colts passed on safety Malik Hookers fifth-year option on Monday, the deadline for teams to exercise the extra year for 2017 first-round picks. Hooker, the 15th overall pick in 2017, will be 24 years old when he is eligible...

New dates announced for World Expo Dubai

World Expo 2020, Dubai has been postponed to October next year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the events organizing committee said. The decision came after a two-third majority of the Bureau International des Expositions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020