Nitish Kumar condoles death of CRPF jawan from Bihar in terror attack

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed profound grief over death of CRPF jawan Santosh Kumar Mishra who was among three personnel of the force martyred in a terror attack in Kahsmir. Mishra hailed from Devhara village in Goh block of Aurangabad district.

Three CRPF personnel were martyred and two others injured when terrorists opened fire on them at a checkpoint in Kupwara on Monday, a day after five security personnel lost their lives during an encounter in the district. Paying tribute to the jawan, the CM said he was deeply pained at the incident.

"The country would always remember his martyrdom," he said in his condolence message. Kumar prayed to the almighty to give strength and courage to the bereaved family members of the CRPF jawan.