Six injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir

Six injured in grenade attack in central KashmirPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 13:57 IST
Six persons, including a CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, police said. Militants hurled a grenade at a security forces' party near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said a CRPF personnel, a policeman and four civilians were injured in the explosion. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.
