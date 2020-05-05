COVID-19: MP govt constitutes committee to revive industries

COVID-19: MP govt constitutes committee to revive industriesPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:06 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a committee of industrialists to attract investments and revive industries from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, an official said on Tuesday. The industrial policy and investment promotion department has constituted a committee, which will advise the state government about ways to attract investments in the aftermath of the pandemic, an official from the public relations department said.
The principal secretary of the department will be convenor of the committee, while the principal secretary of micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) department will be co-convenor, he said. As many as 12 industrialists including Trident's Rajendra Gupta, HEG Ltd's Ravi Jhunjhunwala, Bridgestones's Michihiro Suzuki and Netlink's Anurag Shrivastava are in the committee, he added.
ALSO READ
With 73 people testing positive, coronavirus cases tallly in Madhya Pradesh rises to 2,788, death toll at 151 with six patients dying since Friday night: Officials.
Rs 1-lakh cr fund in the works to repay pending dues to MSMEs: Gadkari
Sterlite Power commissions 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh
CWC strongly recommends at least one-year moratorium on loans for agriculture, MSME sector: K C Venugopal.
We have worked out very concrete MSME revival package, will submit it to Centre soon: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.