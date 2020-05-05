'Bois locker room' revelations: Juvenile apprehended by Delhi police

A juvenile was apprehended and quizzed by the police on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued notices to the force and Instagram over a group on the social networking site being used to share ''objectionable posts about minor girls''. The online group named 'bois locker room' was being used by some persons to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts including rape.

The cyber cell of Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter after screenshots from the group went viral on social media. The minor was apprehended on Monday. The police have also found some of the members of the group are aged above 18 years.

According to a senior police officer, a school student has been apprehended and they have identified other members of the group. The other members of the group will also be examined, he said..