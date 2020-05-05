Amethi declared orange zone as woman tests positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi was declared an orange zone after the district reported its first coronavirus case on Tuesday, an official said. Till now, Amethi was a green zone as no virus case had surfaced in the district prior to the detection of the woman who came here along with 27 other people recently.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar said she has been admitted to a hospital at Kurwar in Musafirkhana tehsil of Amethi. The district has been declared an orange zone as a precautionary measure, officials said. The DM said the woman had arrived in the district on May 1 with 27 other people, who have also been quarantined at AH Inter College in Musafirkhana.

The authorities have taken their samples. Till now, samples of seven people have tested negative for the infection. Reports of the remaining 20 samples are awaited, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RM Srivasatava said. The Union home ministry has divided districts of the country into red, orange and green zones to regulate activities according to the risk assessment during the coronavirus lockdown, which was extended for further two weeks from May 4 to 17.