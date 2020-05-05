Gehlot instructs to assess crop damage due to hailstorms

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions to assess the damage done to crops due to hailstorms in some districts of the state. He has instructed the district collectors to provide immediate assistance in case of any casualty. Gehlot has also instructed to give financial assistance of up to Rs 4 lakh to the family of four people who died due to bad weather in Tonk district recently. He said in the last few days, there has been hailstorm activity and bad weather in various districts in which crops have been damaged at many places. “For this, all the district collectors have been asked to gather information about the crops at the earliest. “The district collectors have also been asked to inform the state government about the human life loss, livestock loss and damage to buildings etc, so that compensation can be released to the affected people under the rules of SDRF,” the chief minister said

