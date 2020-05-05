Left Menu
Development News Edition

Traffic cop in Kolkata tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:16 IST
Traffic cop in Kolkata tests positive for COVID-19

A sergeant of the Kolkata traffic police has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, sources said. The sergeant, posted at Jorabagan traffic guard here, was taken to MR Bangur Hospital and then moved to a private facility, after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, the police sources said.

The traffic police department is trying to trace all officers who came in touch with him, a senior officer said. "Once they are traced, we will conduct swab tests on them and, if required, place them under home quarantine," the officer said.

Last month, too, a few senior officers of the Kolkata Police were diagnosed with COVID-19. West Bengal has so far reported 1,259 coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed COVID-19 intermediary care hospital in four weeks. The facility will be handed over to the ...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 317 to 41,087, 86 new deaths -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 317 to 41,087 on Tuesday, with 86 new deaths, health authorities said.The countrys death toll stands at 5,168, the National Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily upd...

Telangana promotes all students from class1-9 to next level

Hyderabad, May 5 PTI The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an Order promoting all students from class 1 to 9 to the next classes without any final examination. The decision was taken following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chand...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020