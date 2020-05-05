Traffic cop in Kolkata tests positive for COVID-19

Traffic cop in Kolkata tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:16 IST
A sergeant of the Kolkata traffic police has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, sources said. The sergeant, posted at Jorabagan traffic guard here, was taken to MR Bangur Hospital and then moved to a private facility, after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, the police sources said.
The traffic police department is trying to trace all officers who came in touch with him, a senior officer said. "Once they are traced, we will conduct swab tests on them and, if required, place them under home quarantine," the officer said.
Last month, too, a few senior officers of the Kolkata Police were diagnosed with COVID-19. West Bengal has so far reported 1,259 coronavirus cases.
