KDMC residents working in Mumbai told to stay near workplaces

Residents of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) working in Mumbai will not be allowed to leave or enter Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra from May 8 in view of the rising number of COVID- 19 cases, civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday. He said a total of 224 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far in the KDMC limits.

"Of them, 73 were found to be working in Mumbai while 28 others were their contacts. They were found to be working in various establishments like BMC, hospitals, police department, banks etc in Mumbai," he said in a recorded message. Acknowledging importance of the service provided by these people, Suryavanshi also underlined the fear among residents in view of the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases under the KDMC limit.

"Safety of family members of the people working in Mumbai is also an issue. Hence we have requested their establishments to make arrangements for their stay in places like hotels near their places of work. We have been informed that the BMC is making arrangements for their employees near their place of work," he said..