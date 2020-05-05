Punjab gangster tests positive for coronavirus

A notorious Punjab gangster tested positive for coronavirus in Gurdaspur's Batala, where he was brought on a production warrant in a murder case from a Patiala jail. Gurdaspur Civil Surgeon Krishan Chand said gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria's test report came on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed him to be a coronavirus case.

Over 30 policemen who questioned him in the murder case of Akali leader Dalbir Singh will be quarantined, said Batala SP (Headquarters) Jasbir Singh Rai. Rai said their blood samples are being taken by a team of doctors.

Bhagwanpuria, whose real name is Jagdeep Singh, was brought to Batala from the Patiala jail on April 30. He has several criminal cases, including murder and robbery, registered against him. He will be admitted to a hospital for treatment, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Bhagwanpuria's mother Harjit Kaur, who is a sarpanch of Bhagwanpur village in Batala, held a protest outside the Civil Lines police station, demanding that her son be given better treatment..