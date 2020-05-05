Amethi reports first case of COVID-19, declared orange zone

Amethi reports first case of COVID-19, declared orange zonePTI | Amethi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was declared an orange zone on Tuesday after a woman with a travel history to Ajmer tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the district's first case of the disease, officials said. Till now, Amethi was a green zone, they said.
District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar said Amethi's Musafirkhana area, where the woman lives, has been sealed after she tested positive for COVID-19. The woman returned to Amethi from Ajmer on May 1 with 27 other people. She has been admitted to a hospital at Kurwar in Musafirkhana. The other people who came with her have been quarantined at the A H Inter College in the area, he said.
According to the officials, Amethi has been declared an orange zone as a precautionary measure. The authorities have sent the samples of all 28 people for testing.
Till now, samples of seven people have tested negative for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Kumar said. Reports of the remaining 20 samples are awaited, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. R M Srivasatava said.
The Union home ministry has divided districts in the country into red, orange, and green zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling to regulate activities during the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended for another two weeks till May 17.
