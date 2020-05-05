Ex-JK chief secy B R Sharma appointed UT's PSC chief

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary B R Sharma was on Tuesday appointed as chairman of the union territory's public service commission. The general administration department issued an order to this effect.

Sharma will be chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) till he attains the age of 62 years. He was shifted to the Centre in 2017 to make way for the elevation of B B Vyas as chief secretary by the then PDP-BJP government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Ironically, Sharma was appointed as chief secretary in 2015 by Mehbooba's father and the then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, bypassing four officers. The 1984 batch IAS officer had retired from the service on April 30.