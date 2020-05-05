Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 52,000 COVID-related public grievances redressed by Centre, states: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:17 IST
Over 52,000 COVID-related public grievances redressed by Centre, states: Govt

More than 52,000 coronavirus-related public grievances were redressed by the central and state governments in the past 35 days, according to an official statement. During a meeting to review these grievances with the central and state governments, Union Minister Jitendra Singh praised the district collectors -- particularly the Reasi collector who deferred the Vaishno Devi yatra to ensure social distancing -- for handling of issues related to migrant labour and inter-state movement of students during the lockdown. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances' (DARPG) COVID-19 public grievances monitor had seen a disposal of 52,327 cases between March 30 and May 4, 2020, of which central ministries and departments redressed 41,626 cases, it said.  The average grievance redressal time for the central government's COVID-19 public grievance cases stands at 1.45 days per grievance, the department said. "DARPG has manually analysed 20,000 cases and feedback calls were made to ensure citizen satisfaction. Six rounds of interactive video conferences were held with grievance officers of central and state governments. The DARPG had channelised 10,701 COVID-19 public grievances cases to the state governments, which have been successfully redressed," the statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said. Singh said the redressal of COVID-19-related public grievances was pursued with passion not only in the technically advanced large states of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala which managed dedicated web portals but also in the north eastern states and union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands despite constraints in connectivity. "The timely redressal of public grievances had ensured that public confidence in government was maintained," he said.

Singh mentioned that during the national lockdown several district collectors had taken commendable initiatives, notable amongst them collector of Reasi who deferred the Vaishno Devi yatra to ensure social distancing, the statement quoted him as saying. "Similar initiatives were witnessed in aspirational districts where collectors strived to ensure food supplies and monitor village-level lockdown issues with alacrity. Amongst the major state-level success stories was the inter-state movement of students and handling of migrant labour issues in which the district collectors and states played a significant part," it said. Further, states had also successfully addressed issues of hospital infrastructure and quarantine, school and higher education issues, wage and employment issues and other supply related issues, the statement said.  Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said that public grievances are central to the focus of the Modi government and claimed that the redressal of public grievances has risen from 2 lakh cases to nearly 20 lakh cases in the period 2014-20. The DARPG has been forthcoming in responding to public grievances by ensuring 90 per cent of disposal rates, it said. "Further validation of quality of redressal was done through phone calls made for feedback. These initiatives had reinforced the belief that the citizen is the centrality of the government's odyssey," the statement said. The review meeting was attended by Kshtrapati Shivaji - Secretary DARPG, V Srinivas - Additional Secretary DARPG and Jaya Dubey - Joint Secretary DARPG among others.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven stranded persons return to Sikkim

The first batch of seven persons stranded in various parts of West Bengal due to the lockdown returned to Sikkim on Tuesday, officials said. Two persons from the South district and five from the West district reached the Melli check post in...

Three funerals: Army men killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns

An Army colonel, a major and a lance naik killed in a firefight in Kashmir were cremated Tuesday at moving funeral ceremonies, after their bodies were brought home in coffins wrapped in the tricolour. The body of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, th...

Airtel app users to get free access to ZEE5 content now for limited period

Bharti Airtels customers who have downloaded the companys mobile app will get free access to ZEE5s video entertainment content for about two months under a partnership between the two entities announced on Tuesday. Airtel Thanks app custome...

COVID-19: Toll in K'taka rises to 29; 22 new cases reported; CM reiterates appeal to migrant workers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, as the state reported two deaths and 22 new cases. Wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020