Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 69.52 LMT food grains transported by 2483 rail rakes, Minister informed

The Minister said that as per the report dated 04.05.2020, FCI currently has 276.61 LMT rice and 353.49 LMT wheat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:02 IST
About 69.52 LMT food grains transported by 2483 rail rakes, Minister informed
During the lockdown, NGOs and social institutions running relief camps can purchase wheat and rice directly from FCI Depots at Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) rate. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan has given detailed information about the various steps taken by the government and the total stocks of food grains and pulses available with the government and sent to the states till now.

The Minister said that as per the report dated 04.05.2020, FCI currently has 276.61 LMT rice and 353.49 LMT wheat. Hence a total of 630.10 LMT food grain stock is available. About 60 LMT food grains is required for a month under NFSA and other welfare schemes.

The Minister informed that since the lockdown, about 69.52 LMT food grains have been lifted and transported through 2483 rail rakes. Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways. A total of 137.62 LMT has been transported. Total 5.92 LMT grains have been transported to the North-Eastern States.

During the lockdown, NGOs and social institutions running relief camps can purchase wheat and rice directly from FCI Depots at Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) rate. The State Governments can also purchase food grains directly from FCI. State Governments can also provide rice/wheat to non-NFSA families who have been issued ration cards by the State Governments, for the next three months. A letter regarding OMSS has been sent to the Chief Ministers of all the States/ Administrators of UTs with a request to provide ration to the needy non-NFSA families. Under the OMSS, the rates of Rice is fixed at Rs.22/kg and Wheat- 21 Rs/kg.

Meanwhile, FCI has procured 4.50 LMT wheat and 5.61 LMT rice through OMSS during the lockdown period.

Under the "Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana", for next 3 months, a total of 104.4 LMT rice and 15.6 LMT wheat is required of which 59.50 LMT rice and 8.14 LMT wheat have been lifted by various States and UTs. Wheat has been allocated to 6 States/UTs, - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi and Gujarat and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs. The Government of India is bearing 100% financial burden of approximately Rs. 46,000 crores under this scheme.

As regards Pulses, the total requirement for the next three months is 5.82 LMT. So far, 220727 MT pulses have been dispatched while 147165 MT Pulses have reached the States/UTs and 47490 MT has been delivered. A total of 12.54 LMT pulses (Toor-5.16 LMT, Moong-1.26 LMT, Urad-2.55 LMT, Bengal Gram-2.72 LMT and Masur-0.84 LMT) is available in the buffer stock as on 05 May 2020.

Meanwhile, the Department of Consumer Affairs has notified face masks and sanitizers under the Essential Commodities Act in view of their increased demand due to COVID-19. Prices of masks, sanitizers and ingredients used in their manufacturing have also been capped. States have been given guidelines to ensure there is no obstruction in supply-chain management due to lockdown and check prices of all essential items. The Centre has delegated all powers to the State Governments to make decisions under the EC Act.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Detroit automakers push for restart of plants within 2 weeks

Major US automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality. Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said on an earn...

EU to add Panama, Bahamas, Mauritius to money-laundering blacklist

The European Commission is set to include Panama, the Bahamas, Mauritius and nine other countries to its list of states that pose a financial risks to the bloc because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls, a draft doc...

Locked down Paris Opera facing 40 million-euro losses

Paris Opera is looking at losses of 40 million euros 43 million this year, its director warned Tuesday, and may not reopen until 2021. Europes biggest opera and ballet company was hit by a catastrophic strike over pensions reform earlier th...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries.Trump made t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020