Army chief visits various field formations in Eastern India

Army chief General M M Naravane took stock of the situation along the borders in eastern India during a two-day visit to various field formations till Tuesday, a Defence official said here. Among the various field formations the Chief of Army Staff visited on Monday and Tuesday were Sukna, Binnaguri in North Bengal and Panagarh, where the country's first mountain strike corps is headquartered.

General Naravane was briefed on operational readiness and other important training and logistics issues by the formation commanders, he said. "The Chief of Army Staff interacted extensively with the troops deployed on the ground and took stock of the situation along the borders," the official said.

He complimented the high state of operational preparedness as well as training standards and exhorted all ranks to continue the good work in these difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said. During his visit, General Naravane also inspected various facilities set up by the Indian Army in its efforts to contribute significantly to the nation's fight against COVID- 19, he said.