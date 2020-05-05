COVID-19: Kerala not to lower guard against "invisible enemy"

Having put up an impressive fight against coronavirus by curing 400 patients, the Kerala government is, however, cautious and doesn't want to lower the guard in its fight against the "invisible enemy." The southern state has treated and cured 400 COVID-19 patients and reported only three fatalities with 34 active cases, earning accolades from many quarters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has time and again sought to drive home the point that complacency cannot be afforded despite a seemingly better show.

"We cannot say we have crossed the danger mark or that the danger of community spread no longer exists. We need to be very careful", Vijayan had said. The state has been receiving plaudits for having seemingly "flattened the curve" of COVID-19 cases and the "Kerala model" has also been debated, even in some international fora.

Kerala's achievement comes at a time when neighboring states like Tamil Nadu are seeing a surge in positive cases. While accepting that the recovery rate in the state was faster when compared to other states and Kerala was fighting the pandemic in a much more scientific manner, state Home Secretary Vishwas Mehta felt the threat was far from over.

"The threat is not over. For the simple reason that till we get a vaccine, this will continue all over the world." "The recovery in Kerala is fast. We are hovering down. When compared to other states, the number of positive cases, deaths, and those under surveillance are coming down in the state. No one is tackling the pandemic as scientifically as we are doing," Mehta told PTI.

However, people need to be more careful and not be "irresponsible in dealing with the invisible enemy," he added. "The virus will affect those who are not having immunity or have bad health. People must use masks and maintain social distancing. We need to maintain our vigil and continue our fight against it," Mehta said.

Asked if the state had flattened the curve, the state Nodal officer for infectious disease, including coronavirus, Dr. Amar Fettle said it requires data for a longer period, apparently to come to a conclusion. "But overall, the curve has flattened. However, this is no time for relaxing. This is no time for lowering our guard.

As there is news that we have 'flattened the curve', people have started coming out in the open without using masks," he said. Kerala has made wearing masks mandatory and has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for repeat offenders.

The lessons learned during the outbreak of the 2018 Nipah virus, which had claimed 17 lives in Kozhikode and Malappuram, including that of a young nurse Lini Puthussuery, came in handy for the state in getting battle-ready to face COVID-19. Health Minister KK Shailaja has said Kerala began its preparations vis-a-vis Covid-19 when reports emerged of its outbreak in the epicenter Chinese city of Wuhan in December last.

The state had many medical students studying in Wuhan and knew that they would be returning. One among the returnees was the country's first case of the infection. India's first three cases of the virus were from Kerala and by the time they showed some symptoms, they had already been isolated in hospitals.

A 20-year-student from Thrissur, who returned from Wuhan, did not have any symptoms when she returned. But when she developed a sore throat and dry cough, she informed health workers and they kept in touch with her on a daily basis, before she was shifted to a hospital on January 27, three days before she tested positive for Covid-19.

Two others from Wuhan University, hailing from Alapuzha and Kasaragod, also subsequently tested positive for the virus. All three were cured and discharged in February. The second wave of infections hit Kerala on March 8 when a three-member family from Ranni in Pathanamthitta arrived from Italy and tested positive, along with two of their close relatives.

Subsequently, four more relatives, including nonagenarian Thomas and his wife Mariyamma (88), the parents of Moncy who had returned along with his wife and son from Italy, also contracted the virus. All of them were cured and discharged later but the recovery of the elderly couple was a feather in the cap of the state, with experts describing it as the "rarest of rare" case since high mortality rate is generally seen in older people globally due to the infection.

There was a spike in infections since March 20 when 37 cases were detected, with the graph peaking on April 8 with 259 cases after which there has been a downward trend of 114 on April 20 and 34 on May 4. Three fatalities have been reported so far, two of them being aged over 65 years of age and having various other health issues. The other was a four-month-old baby girl.

Fettle, who was a vital part of state machinery in fighting the Nipah virus, said practicing social distancing and use of masks is a necessity to fight the pandemic and people must ensure they wear it the moment they step out of their houses, be it inside a cab or at a shop. Asked how the state was fighting the virus when compared to other states, Mehta said the state "is much much ahead." "We have so many hospitals and doctors in Kerala. We are much much ahead of other states. We have the experience of dealing with the Nipah virus. We have the experience of handling such diseases," Mehta said.

"In the health sector, we are on par with European countries, IMR (Infant Mortality Rate), MMR, death mortality," he added. However, what is a cause for concern is that many people who were asymptomatic are among those who tested positive later and the health authorities are clueless about the source of their infection.

With Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) who are expected to arrive in the state from various countries from May 7, the state is waiting with bated breath, hoping positive cases will not see a jump. So far 4.27 lakh Keralites stranded in various countries, including over 9,000 pregnant women, have registered with the Non Resident Keralites Affairs' (NORKA) online portal.

Nearly one lakh people from other states have also registered for their return. Those with expired visiting visas, the aged, pregnant women, children, critically ill patients, students who have completed their courses, and others are among the large numbers of people who are waiting to return.

"Around 27,000 institutions, including hotels, resorts, hostels, schools, lodges, stadiums, and even auditoriums have been identified where we can accommodate around 10 lakh people. Space has been found," Mehta said. "Stadiums and auditoriums will be used as a last resort," he added.

On Monday, for the second consecutive day, no positive cases were reported in the state and the active cases was 34.