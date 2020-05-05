Left Menu
MHA issues SOPs to facilitate movement of Indian citizens stranded abroad

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, international travel of passengers has been prohibited under MHA’s Orders related to lockdown measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:33 IST
As per information available, many Indian Nationals who had travelled to different countries before the lockdown, on various purposes such as employment, studies/ internships, tourism, business, etc., are stranded abroad. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on 01.05.2020, issued an Order and respective guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to extend the lockdown for a further period of 2 weeks w.e.f. May 4, 2020. In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, international travel of passengers has been prohibited under MHA's Orders related to lockdown measures.

As per information available, many Indian Nationals who had travelled to different countries before the lockdown, on various purposes such as employment, studies/ internships, tourism, business, etc., are stranded abroad. Due to their prolonged stay abroad, they are facing distress and are desirous of returning to India urgently. Apart from the above cases, there are other Indian Nationals who need to visit India in medical emergencies or death of a family member. Also, many persons are stranded in India who desirous to travel abroad urgently for various purposes.

In order to facilitate the movement of such persons, the Ministry has today issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs), for movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad, to Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities with the directions for its strict implementation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

