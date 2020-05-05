Grant of consular services to foreign nationals stranded in India extended

Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA), on 17.04.2020, had granted consular services on a gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak, till 3rd May 2020. (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1615496).

After considering the matter, it has been decided to extend the period of providing the following consular services by the Office of Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals, presently stranded in India.

Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals whose visas have expired or would be expiring during the period from 01.02.2020 (Midnight) till the date on which prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India is lifted by Government of India, would be extended on 'GRATIS' basis, on submission of an online application by the foreigners.

Such extensions would be granted for a period up to 30 days from the date of lifting the prohibition on international air travel of passengers from India without levy of overstay penalty. Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them, will also be granted on the same lines.

