Offices to reopen in Haryana with certain conditions          

The Haryana government has decided to reopen its offices in the state and those located in its capital Chandigarh with certain conditions during the third phase of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. While complying with the consolidated guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry regarding the opening of government offices in the third phase of the lockdown, the state government has decided to reopen its offices, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

These offices, which were earlier closed after the lockdown was announced, can have full attendance of Group 'A' and 'B' officers and only 33 per cent staff of Group C and D employees. The strength of Group C and D category employees is more and allowing full attendance at this stage can make it difficult to enforce social distancing norms, the statement said.

A letter in this regard has been written by the office of the Haryana chief secretary, to all the administrative secretaries of the state, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, managing directors of boards and corporations in Haryana, registrars of universities in Haryana and registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to comply with the guidelines. However, the provision relating to 33 per cent staffing strength for Group C and D will not apply to departments including municipal bodies, boards, corporations, missions, societies, chief secretary’s office, and revenue, health, Home, agriculture, public health, development, panchayats, power, irrigation, urban local bodies, and food and civil supplies departments, the statement said. In case an employee's place of residence lies within a containment zone, such employees will not leave the zone until the 'zone declaration order' has been withdrawn by the appropriate authority, it said.