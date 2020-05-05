HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 9.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. DEL96 JK-LD PULITZER Pulitzer Prize for 3 photojournalists from JK for their 'striking images of life': Srinagar: Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley.

DEL46 JK-GRENADE Six injured in grenade attack in central Kashmir Srinagar: Six persons, including a CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday, police said. DEL136 3RDLDALL-ARMY-CREMATIONS Three funerals: Army men killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns Jaipur/Chandigarh/Almora: An Army colonel, a major and a lance naik killed in a firefight in Kashmir were cremated Tuesday at moving funeral ceremonies, after their bodies were brought home in coffins wrapped in the tricolour.

DEL124 JK-VIRUS 15 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 741 Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such cases in the union territory to 741 , officials said. DEL155 PB-VIRUS-LD CASES Two more deaths in Punjab; 67 per cent cases have Nanded link Chandigarh: Punjab reported two coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the number of people testing positive rose to 1,451, a spike caused by 219 fresh cases, most of them pilgrims who had been to the Nanded gurdwara in Maharashtra.

DES47 PB-VIRUS-LIQUOR Excise department proposes home delivery of liquor in Punjab Chandigarh: The Excise and Taxation Department in Punjab has proposed to deliver liquor at home during ongoing coronavirus situation but a final decision on it will be taken at a state cabinet meeting, officials said here on Tuesday. DES28 PB-VIRUS-GANGSTER Punjab gangster tests positive for coronavirus Gurdaspur: A notorious Punjab gangster tested positive for coronavirus in Gurdaspur's Batala, where he was brought on a production warrant in a murder case from a Patiala jail.

DES23 PB-VIRUS-DANISH WOMAN 'Memsaab' working over time against coronavirus in Gurdaspur Gurdaspur: A Danish woman, fondly called a 'videshi bahu' or 'memsaab' in Gurdaspur in Punjab, has taken it upon herself to make the poor people in the district aware about the deadly virus menacing through the world and ways to keep it at bay. LGD23 RJ-COURT-NADDA Tweet against Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan HC stays FIR against BJP president Nadda Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday stayed an FIR lodged against national BJP president J P Nadda in connection with a tweet by the party’s IT department incharge Amit Malviya against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

DES4 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 5 more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; toll rises to 82 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded five more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 82, an official said. DES33 UP-VIRUS-LD AMETHI Amethi reports first case of COVID-19, declared orange zone Amethi: Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was declared an orange zone on Tuesday after a woman with a travel history to Ajmer tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the district's first case of the disease, officials said.

DEL126 HR-VIRUS-CASES 31 people test positive for COVID-19 in Haryana, cases rise to 548 Chandigarh: The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 548 in Haryana on Tuesday, with 31 people testing positive for the disease in the state, officials said. DES54 HR-LOCKDOWN-OFFICES Offices to reopen in Haryana with certain conditions Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided to reopen its offices in the state and those located in its capital Chandigarh with certain conditions during the third phase of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. DEL127 NCR-VIRUS-LD NOIDA Noida reports 13 new COVID cases, total 192; 7 more discharged Noida (UP): Thirteen people, including two health workers and a baby, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, taking the total number in the district to 192, officials said.

DES29 UP-VIRUS-CASES 93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,859 Lucknow: Ninety-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,859, a senior official said here on Tuesday. DES52 UP-VIRUS-LD TRAINS UP: Over 2,000 workers arrive from Maharashtra, Gujarat Lucknow: Over 2,000 migrant workers arrived Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in two special trains from Maharashtra and Gujarat where they were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown.

LGD24 UP-LOCKDOWN-COURT-MLA UP MLA gets bail in lockdown violation case; quarantined Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh court on Tuesday granted bail to Independent MLA Aman Mani Tripathi and seven of his associates who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown guidelines. DES53 HP-VIRUS-DEATH Third COVID-19 death in Himachal Shimla: A 21-year-old man, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died in Shimla on Tuesday, the third fatality in Himachal Pradesh.

DES6 UKD-VIRUS-CASE Woman attendant tests positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh Rishikesh: A woman attending to a patient at AIIMS, Rishikesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Uttarakhand to 61, officials said on Wednesday..