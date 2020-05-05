Man dies after Delhi police constable opens fire; three held

A 27-year-old man was killed after a Delhi Police constable allegedly opened fire from his service revolver in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. He died on Monday, they said.

On Monday evening, around 8 pm, the police constable had an altercation with his neighbours in Meet Nagar area following which he opened fire. Five persons suffered injuries in the incident, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation in underway, they said. Three people - - constable Rajeev, his brother Sanjay and a friend of the constable - - have been arrested, police said. The constable was posted in Seelampur Police Station, they added.