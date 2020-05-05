TN clocks 500 plus COVID-19 cases for second straight day; CM says rise due to higher sample testing

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued its upward trend on Tuesday, going past the 500 mark for the second consecutive day as Chief Minister K Palaniswami attributed the rise to testing a higher number ofsamples. Of the total cases reported so far in Tamil Nadu, approximately 950 are linked to the Koyambedu hotspot, authorities said and those who tested positive today too were contacts.

A day after the government said state-run liquor outlets will be opened on May 7, Chennai Corporation, on its twitter handle said shops in the state capital areas that fall under the jurisdiction of city police will not resume operations. Several areas, though form part of neighbouring districts including Chengelpet and Tiruvallur, are under the city police control.

Two deaths were reported, taking the toll from the deadly virus in the state to 33, a Health Department bulletin said. With 508 new patients on Tuesday, the cumulative tally stood at 4,058 and the active cases at 2,537, it said.

After chairing a review meeting at the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Chief Minister told officials that only Tamil Nadu has as high as 50 labs to conduct COVID-19 tests and added that the number of people being tested has also been increased. The government later updated the number of labs as 52 (36 in government and 16 others in private sector) following two private labs getting permission for testing coronavirus.

"Daily about 12,000 people are being tested and only due to such a high number of tests is the number of those turning positive also on the rise," he said. Palaniswami said the public need not fear over more people testing positive as anti-COVID-19 initiatives were being pursued on all fronts, including prevention.

He said rice ration card holders would get essential commodities free of cost in June as well, like in the months of April and May. Chennai remained at the top among the 37 districts, as it recorded 279 of the fresh cases, taking its total to 2008, followed by Cuddalore (229 cases) with 68 additions.

Among the reasons for rapid spread of the contagion in the state capital was higher density of population in cramped localities and through public toilets, Palaniswami said. To address such concerns, disinfection was being carried out thrice a day in containment zones and public conveniences were often cleaned up.

Mobile testing facilities were also being deployed, he pointed out. Also, IAS, IPS officials and 10 committees, comprising officials, besides a nodal officer (a senior State official) were appointed to coordinate anti-COVID-19 initiatives in Chennai, he said.

As many as 4,000 beds are ready in Chennai alone and immunity boosting preparations like zinc and multivitamins, besides Ayush formulations were being provided to people, including front line warriors, the Chief Minister said. As regards fatalities today, a city-based 56 year-old man with co-morbidities and a woman aged 60 became the latest fatalities at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

They were admitted to the hospital on April 26 and May 2, respectively, the bulletin added. So far, 1,74,828 samples have been taken for testing.

COVID-19 tests were being done in 36 government and 16 private labs all over the state, it said. With the number of cases showing a steady increase, the government asked the general public to adhere to health and travel advisories issued by it.

The government also rescinded the nod it had accorded for domestic workers to resume work inview of increasing cases.