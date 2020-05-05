Left Menu
Assam announces further relaxations

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:40 IST
The Assam government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines regarding relaxations in restrictions. Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said all industries and their supply chain are allowed to operate in the state without the need for any specific order and all personnel working there are allowed to commute to work at all times.

Tea industries and its workers are allowed to operate at all times, he said. Warehouses are allowed to operate at all times and personnel required for their operation are allowed to commute.

All activities related to Public Distribution Services (PDS), FCI warehouses, railways, LPG and petroleum delivery services and workers and staff engaged are allowed at all times. All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 6 am and 5 pm. E-commerce delivery is allowed between 6 am and 6 pm, though backend activities and personnel engaged in these services are allowed at all times.

Supply chain related to food items such as milk, fish and other perishables and workers engaged are allowed to operate at all times. All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed at all times.

Private offices located in the same building as that of a mall are allowed to operate but shops in that building will not be allowed to open. Shops in market complexes are allowed to operate with two shops closed between two open shops, though grocery shops, pharmacies and medical establishments situated there are allowed to open on all days during the permitted hours.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential. Large stand-alone shops are allowed to operate with a limited number of entrants.

All types of goods carrying vehicles are allowed to ply at all times. All construction activities, including highway construction and flood control works, are allowed at all times.

Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 6 pm depending on necessity. Media persons and persons engaged in printing of newspapers and persons engaged in newspaper distribution are allowed to operate beyond the restricted time as per necessity.

This set of guidelines is in addition to the one issued on May 3 for the third phase of lockdown with curfew being in force across the state from 6 pm to 6 am. These relaxations have been allowed in all areas except containment zones and by following distancing protocols.

The chief secretary directed all heads of organisations to ensure that these are strictly followed or they will be held responsible for violations..

