Pak army resorts to shelling in twin sectors of Rajouri, Poonch in JK

Pak army resorts to shelling in twin sectors of Rajouri, Poonch in JKPTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:01 IST
Pakistan army Tuesday resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts and posts along the LoC in the twin sectors of Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. "At about 2030 hours today Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Manjakote sector, district Rajouri," a defence spokesperson said.
Later, Pakistan army troops resorted to heavy shelling on the forward area along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district late Tuesday night, he said. The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly, he added. The exchange of fire and shelling was going on when the reports last came in from the area, he said.
