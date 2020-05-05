12 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Twelve people were killed after lightning struck them in different parts of Bihar on Tuesday. Three persons died in Patna district, while two persons each died in Jehanabad and Katihar districts. One person each died in Nalanda, Gaya, Jamui, Sheikhpura and Arwal, official sources in the Disaster Management Department said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths, an official statement said. He announced a payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia to each of the victims families.