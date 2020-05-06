Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in touch with Pak over implementation of ICJ verdict on Jadhav case: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:58 IST
India in touch with Pak over implementation of ICJ verdict on Jadhav case: Sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DDNewsLive)

India is in touch with Pakistan in ensuring implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in the case relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on Tuesday. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

In its verdict in the case on July 17 last year, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to undertake an "effective" review of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and asked it to grant consular access to him without further delay. We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels on implementation of the ICJ decision, the sources said.

On Pakistan raising the Kashmir issue at an online summit of the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) on Monday, sources said Pakistan has been carrying out propaganda against India on the issue and the international community is aware of it. "It was part of a well-thought-out propaganda and we do not want to dignify it by commenting on it," said a source.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the online summit of NAM, a grouping of 120 developing countries. It was attended over 30 other Heads of States and governments and other leaders, including from member states in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and Europe.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total 176 cases in state

Seven persons, six of whom recently returned from Gujarat and West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 176, an official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state...

Cycling-New Paris-Roubaix race boosts women's cycling

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the cycling calendar but female riders were able to celebrate the addition of a new race in 2020 when the International Cycling Union UCI unveiled its revised schedule on Tuesday.The first edition of...

Defence Minister reviews NCC work in COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the work of the National Cadet Corps NCC in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said. The minister held a video conference with 17 NCC Directorates located all over the ...

33-year-old policewoman found dead; accused husband, also a cop, kills self

A Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead allegedly after killing his wife, also a police personnel, officials said on Tuesday. They said while the 33-year-old woman constables body was found inside a car in south Delhis Lodhi Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020