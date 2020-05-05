33-year-old policewoman found dead; husband, also a cop, suspect

A 33-year-old policewoman was allegedly killed by her husband, also a police official, and her body was found from inside a car in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Tuesday morning, police said. The woman constable was posted in Outer-North district of the Delhi Police, while her husband was deployed with the Special Cell unit of the force, they said. "The body of a woman was found in a car with a visible injury on her head. However, the nature of injury will be confirmed only after the postmortem," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Her husband has been absconding and search is on to nab him, he said. Prima facie, it appears to be the fallout of a marital discord, he added. According to police, the woman's husband had visited the residence of his colleague at around 1.30 am and requested the keys of his car, citing an emergency. An empty cartridge was also recovered from the car in which the woman's body was found, they said. Both the woman and her husband had attended their duties on Monday. The couple who are married since 2010 used to often quarrel and had arguments over the husband's drinking habits. The two did not share cordial relationship and she was living separate from him near a place where she was currently posted, another senior official said. The woman was from Muzaffarnagar (UP) while her husband is from Meerut (also UP), he said. The body has been sent to AIIMS for postmortem, police said, adding the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday. A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station and further investigation is underway, they added.