Man arrested for sensitive post on FB

Man arrested for sensitive post on FBPTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:51 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested one person for posting sensitive and objectionable comments on facebook in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said
On the basis of a complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Rattan Singh of Ramban for a sensitive and objectionable post on the social media platform, they said
SSP Ramban Haseebur Rehman said the FIR has been registered at Dharamkund police station in Ramban district against the accused who has been arrested in Udhampur. He said there was tension in some areas of Sumber over the objectionable post by the accused on FB which was shared wildly on whatsapp groups. He said IGP Jammu monitored the situation a until the case was registered and the accused arrested from Udhampur.
- READ MORE ON:
- Udhampur
- Ramban
- Kashmir
- Rattan Singh
- Dharamkund
ALSO READ
Search operation ends peacefully in JK's Udhampur
J-K Police carries out cordon and search operation in Udhampur
Search operation launched after suspicious movement in J&K's Udhampur
Community kitchens in Udhampur prepare over 7k food packets daily for stranded migrant workers
One COVID-19 positive case reported in Ramban district