Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida, Gr Noida

Spitting saliva, gutka or tobacco in public places across Noida and Greater Noida has been prohibited and violation of this ban can attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, according to orders issued to contain the spread of coronavirus. The orders were issued by the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government passed a similar order to prohibit spitting in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak. "With an objective to contain the spread of COVID-19, it is directed that spitting, or spitting gutka or tobacco in public places is prohibited. Any violation of the order will attract a penalty of Rs 500 for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders," Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari stated in the order.

The officer noted that some germs found in spit can survive up to 24 hours and the saliva of any ill person can therefore infect others with COVID-19. Besides the virus, such germs can also cause infections like influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis, pneumonia, Maheshwari said. Around three dozen officials of the Noida Authority, including those from the Health Department, have been authorised to issue challans to the offenders, the order said.

"The directive would continue to be in force until there are clear instructions for its withdrawal," the officer said. A similar order was issued by the Greater Noida Authority.

"Spitting (saliva), or spitting gutka and tobacco in public places is prohibited. Offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 for the first time, while repeat offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000,” it said in a statement. Meanwhile, three offenders were penalised by Health Department officials on Tuesday, a Noida Authority official said. A penalty of Rs 500 each was issue to the offenders who were found spitting in public places near the Noida stadium in Sector 21A, Kakrala and Nangla villages, the official said. Earlier on May 3, the district police also announced that spitting in public places will attract a fine and punishment, while noting that not wearing a mask outdoors will be considered a punishable offence. Adjoining Delhi, Noida is part of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, which has recorded 192 COVID-19 positive cases so far and falls in the red zone vis a vis the COVID-19 outbreak, according to official figures till Tuesday evening.