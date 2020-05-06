Left Menu
33-year-old policewoman found dead; accused husband, also a cop, kills self

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:04 IST
A Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead allegedly after killing his wife, also a police personnel, officials said on Tuesday. They said while the 33-year-old woman constable's body was found inside a car in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony this morning, her husband allegedly killed himself at his native village in Meerut later in the day, police said. The policewoman was posted in Outer-North district of the Delhi Police, while her husband, Head Constable Manoj, was deployed with the Special Cell unit of the force, they said.  "The body of the woman was found in a car with a visible injury on her head. The nature of injury will be confirmed only after the postmortem," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Her husband was absconding since the incident and multiple teams were sent to trace the accused, he said.  However, police later learnt that Manoj had shot himself dead in Jamalpur village in Daurala, Meerut district (UP), he added. Prima facie, it appears to be the fallout of a marital discord, the DCP said.  According to police, the woman's husband had visited the residence of one of his colleagues at around 1.30 am and requested the keys of his car, citing an emergency.  An empty cartridge was also recovered from the car in which the woman's body was found, they said.

Both the woman and her husband had attended their duties on Monday.  The couple who were married since 2010 used to often quarrel and had arguments over the husband's drinking habits, they said.  The two did not share cordial relationship and she was living separately from him near a place where she was currently posted, another senior official said.  The woman was from Muzaffarnagar (UP) while her husband is from Meerut, he said.  Her body has been sent to the AIIMS hospital here for postmortem on Wednesday, police said. A case of murder has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station and further investigation is underway, they added..

