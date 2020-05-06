Liquor, cannabis shops can open only from 7 am to 7 pm: MP govt

The liquor and cannabis shops will be open only from 7 am to 7 pm in all districts except for red zones, according to an official statement by the Madhya Pradesh Commercial Tax Department.

"The Commercial Tax Department has issued orders to the district collectors to open liquor and cannabis shops from 7 am to 7 pm in their districts except in red zones," read the statement.

On May 1, an order by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the sale of liquor in green zones while announcing the extension of the lockdown by two weeks. (ANI)