India's COVID-19 count reaches 49,391, deaths at 1,694
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 09:32 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far.
However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated. Maharashtra with 15,525 cases is the worst-affected state, while Gujarat with 6,245 cases is second on the list.
Delhi with 5,104 COVID-19 cases is the third most-affected by the infection.
